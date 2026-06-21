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NEET Re-Exam 2026: Authorities ensure safe and peaceful conduct of exam across India and Foreign centres

The NEET-UG re-examination is being conducted at centres across India and abroad under strict security arrangements. Authorities have ensured proper measures like surveillance and monitoring for a smooth and fair exam process.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 03:52 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 03:52 PM IST
NEET Re-Exam 2026: Authorities ensure safe and peaceful conduct of exam across India and Foreign centres
Image Credit: ANI

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