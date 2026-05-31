NEET re-exam 2026 city intimation slip out on this date: Check complete details here

NEET city intimation slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG re-exam 2026 city intimation slip soon on its official website at neet.nta.nic.in. As per reports, candidates can expect the NEET city allotment slip 2026 by this week.

The NEET city intimation slip will help students make travel and accommodation arrangements before the examination. However, candidates must note that the city intimation slip is not the same as the NEET admit card, as it cannot be used for entry into the examination hall.

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The NTA will release the NEET admit card 2026 soon for the candidates.

NEET re-exam date 2026

According to the official notification released by the NTA, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026. The examination will be held in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM across designated centres in India and abroad.

Candidates will be given 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete the paper.

The re-examination is being conducted after the cancellation of the earlier exam amid concerns regarding alleged irregularities.

Authorities have announced enhanced security measures to ensure the integrity of the examination process.

NEET re-exam city intimation slip date

While NTA has not officially announced the exact release date, reports suggest that the city intimation slip may be issued anytime in the coming days, likely around May 31 or June 1.

The admit card is expected to be released by the second week of June, with several reports indicating June 14 as the likely date for hall ticket availability.

How to download the NEET re-exam city intimation slip

Once NEET city alottment 2026 is released, candidates can follow these steps to access the document:

Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the “NEET UG Re-Exam City Intimation Slip 2026” link.

Enter the application number, date of birth or password, and security pin.

Submit the details.

Check the allotted examination city.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

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NEET existing registrations to remain valid

NTA has clarified that eligible candidates do not need to register again for the re-examination. The candidature and application data submitted earlier will remain valid for the June 21 re-test.

Candidates who had been given the opportunity to modify their preferred exam city between May 15 and May 21 will receive centres based on the updated choices submitted during that window.

For others, the previously selected city preferences will be retained.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for the latest updates regarding the city intimation slip, admit card release, and examination guidelines.