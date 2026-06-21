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NEET Re-Exam 2026: Dehradun ensures smooth exam with proper security arrangements

Authorities in Dehradun have confirmed that all security measures are ready for the NEET-UG 2026 re-exam. Proper arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process for students.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
NEET Re-Exam 2026: Dehradun ensures smooth exam with proper security arrangements
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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