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NEET Re-Exam 2026 guidelines: Essential do's and don'ts candidates must follow on exam day

NEET Re-exam 2026: Candidates must arrive at their examination centre within the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. Entry will not be allowed after the gate-closing time under any circumstances. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 12:26 PM IST
NEET Re-Exam 2026 guidelines: Essential do's and don'ts candidates must follow on exam day

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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