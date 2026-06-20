/NEET Re-Exam 2026 guidelines: Essential do's and don'ts candidates must follow on exam day

NEET Re-exam 2026: As the NEET re-exam 2026 is at the corner, the National Testing Agency has issued detailed guidelines for candidates appearing for the country's largest medical entrance examination.
Students are advised to carefully read the instructions on their admit cards and follow all rules to avoid disqualification or unnecessary stress on exam day.
Candidates must arrive at their examination centre within the reporting time mentioned on their admit card. Entry will not be allowed after the gate-closing time under any circumstances.
To avoid last-minute confusion, students should visit the exam venue a day before the examination and familiarize themselves with the location.
In addition, the agency uses AI-based real-time analytical tools to detect suspicious behaviour and potential use of unfair means during and after the examination.
Candidates found violating examination rules may face severe penalties, including cancellation of candidature and debarment from future NTA examinations.
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