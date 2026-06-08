NEET Re-Exam 2026: IAF's Mi-17 helicopters to airlift question papers from 18 locations

Re-NEET 2026: Ahead of the Re-NEET exam 2026, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to deploy Mi-17 helicopters to transport question papers from 18 locations across the country, according to official sources.

The decision comes in the wake of concerns over question paper security following the cancellation of the original NEET-UG 2026 examination amid allegations of a paper leak. Authorities are now adopting enhanced logistical and security measures to prevent any breach during the re-examination process.

Sources indicated that Mi-17 helicopters will be used to airlift sealed question paper packets from designated hubs to various examination centres and distribution points.

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The move is intended to minimise transit time and reduce the number of handling points in the distribution chain.

Officials believe that the use of military aviation assets will strengthen the security framework and ensure that question papers reach their destinations without delay or tampering.

The deployment of IAF helicopters is part of a larger "whole-of-government" approach involving the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, postal authorities, and state governments.

The strategy aims to create a leak-proof system for the conduct of one of India's largest entrance examinations.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier stated that the government is committed to conducting fair and transparent examinations and is taking all necessary steps to restore public confidence in the testing process.

Officials said the helicopters would help ensure quick and secure delivery of question papers, especially to locations where conventional transport methods may face logistical challenges.

The government has been under pressure to strengthen examination security after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 following investigations into an alleged paper leak.

The re-examination is expected to be conducted under heightened surveillance and strict security protocols.

Apart from the transportation of question papers, authorities are also expected to implement additional safeguards at examination centres to ensure a smooth and fair conduct of the test.

The NTA has already begun issuing city intimation slips and is expected to release admit cards shortly before the examination. Authorities have advised candidates to regularly check official notifications for updates regarding the examination.

As of the official notification from the NTA, NEET Re-exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026.