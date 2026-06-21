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NEET Re-Exam 2026: J-K aspirants praise strong security arrangements ahead of re-test for fair and smooth conduct

Students from Jammu & Kashmir have appreciated the strong security arrangements made for the NEET re-exam. They said the measures help them stay focused on their studies without worrying about any issues during the exam.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
NEET Re-Exam 2026: J-K aspirants praise strong security arrangements ahead of re-test for fair and smooth conduct
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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