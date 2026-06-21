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NEET Re-Exam 2026: Odisha student hopes for smooth exam; Government offers free bus travel

An Odisha NEET candidate expressed hope for a fair and smooth re-exam without any paper leak issues. Meanwhile, the state government has arranged free bus travel for students appearing in the NEET 2026 re-exam.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 12:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
NEET Re-Exam 2026: Odisha student hopes for smooth exam; Government offers free bus travel
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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