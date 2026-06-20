/NEET Re-Exam 2026: Section 163 enforced around Dehradun venues to ensure fair conduct

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the Dehradun district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) around examination centres to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the test.
The order, issued by Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Krishna Kumar Mishra, aims to maintain law and order and prevent any disruption during the highly sensitive medical entrance examination.
The restrictions will remain in force in and around all designated NEET examination centres in the district on the day of the examination.
Under the prohibitory orders, gatherings, processions, demonstrations, and the carrying of weapons near examination venues have been banned.
The use of loudspeakers and other activities that could disturb candidates or interfere with examination proceedings has also been prohibited. Violators may face action under Section 223 of the BNSS.
According to officials, the measures have been introduced as part of enhanced security arrangements for the NEET UG re-test, which is being conducted nationwide following concerns over examination integrity.
Authorities across the country have intensified surveillance, security checks, and monitoring mechanisms to ensure a transparent and malpractice-free examination process.
Reports indicate that a security cordon has been established around examination venues, with access restricted to candidates and authorised personnel.
Additional deployment of police personnel, CCTV monitoring, and strict entry protocols have been put in place.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is also conducting extensive preparedness measures, including nationwide mock drills and detailed exam-day advisories for candidates and centre officials.
The NEET re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
Officials have urged candidates and their guardians to cooperate with security personnel and follow all instructions issued by examination authorities to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.
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