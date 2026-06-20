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NEET Re-Exam 2026: Section 163 enforced around Dehradun venues to ensure fair conduct

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Reports indicate that a security cordon has been established around examination venues, with access restricted to candidates and authorised personnel. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
NEET Re-Exam 2026: Section 163 enforced around Dehradun venues to ensure fair conduct

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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