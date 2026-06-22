Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /NEET Re-Exam 2026: Student allegedly searches answers on phone hidden in restroom

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Student allegedly searches answers on phone hidden in restroom

NEET Re-exam 2026: A candidate allegedly concealed a phone inside the washroom before the exam and was caught after spending an unusually long time in the restroom.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 12:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 01:11 PM IST
NEET Re-Exam 2026: Student allegedly searches answers on phone hidden in restroom
Image Credit: Image credit: AI

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
UP: Teen held after brother, sister-in-law and nephew found dead in Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur News4 min ago
2
mobility33 min ago
3
itr filing 202641 min ago
4
re-neet 202652 min ago
5
FIFA World Cup 202655 min ago