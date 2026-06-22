/NEET Re-Exam 2026: Student allegedly searches answers on phone hidden in restroom

NEET Re-exam 2026: A NEET UG 2026 re-exam candidate was caught allegedly using a mobile phone to search for answers during the examination at a centre in Hyderabad, raising fresh concerns over attempts to use unfair means despite heightened security measures.
According to police, the 18-year-old candidate had allegedly planned the cheating attempt in advance.
Investigators said he arrived at the examination centre, located at a government school in Ragannaguda under Hyderabad's Adibatla police station limits, several hours before the examination and hid a mobile phone near the washroom area.
Officials said the candidate later concealed the phone inside a zip-lock cover and placed it inside a toilet flush tank.
Despite multiple security checks and inspections of the examination premises, the device reportedly went undetected before the examination began.
During the examination, the student complained of stomach discomfort and sought permission to use the washroom.
Invigilators reportedly became suspicious after he spent an unusually long period inside the restroom.
Staff members were sent to check on him, following which he was allegedly caught using the hidden mobile phone.
Police who arrived at the spot seized the device and conducted a preliminary examination.
Authorities stated that the candidate was allegedly using internet search engines to look for answers during the examination.
The phone was taken into custody as evidence.
According to investigators, the candidate later admitted to the act during questioning.
A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
The student has been taken into police custody and further investigation is underway.
The incident comes at a time when the National Testing Agency (NTA) has significantly tightened security arrangements for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination following the cancellation of the earlier test.
Candidates underwent biometric verification, frisking, identity checks and surveillance measures at examination centres across the country.
Authorities have repeatedly warned candidates against indulging in cheating, impersonation or other unfair practices, stating that violations could result in cancellation of candidature, criminal action and debarment from future examinations.
The Hyderabad case is now being investigated to determine whether the candidate acted alone or if others were involved in facilitating the alleged malpractice.
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