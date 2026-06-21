/NEET Re-Exam 2026: Surat collector says administration fully prepared for smooth conduct of Re-Test

"The exam will be conducted at a total of 22 centres in Surat city. As part of our preparations, we have held 4 separate meetings... Educational staff will be present at every centre, and the administration has appointed an Executive Magistrate to serve as the Duty Magistrate. Additionally, a Deputy Collector has been appointed to oversee the routes covering these Duty Magistrates, ensuring the administration manages the entire process... Police arrangements have also been made to prevent any issues... The administration is fully prepared for the NEET exam," he said.