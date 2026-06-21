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NEET Re-Exam 2026: Surat collector says administration fully prepared for smooth conduct of Re-Test

The Surat Collector has assured that all arrangements are in place for the smooth and secure conduct of the NEET 2026 re-exam. Authorities have completed preparations to ensure students face no issues during the examination process.

Published: Jun 21, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
NEET Re-Exam 2026: Surat collector says administration fully prepared for smooth conduct of Re-Test
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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