NEET re-exam: Education Minister reviews exam preparedness, orders strict security measures

NEET re-exam 2026: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, directing officials to ensure complete transparency and foolproof security arrangements in the conduct of the exam.

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The meeting comes amid heightened scrutiny following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination over allegations of a paper leak.

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The NEET re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21 under the supervision of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

During the meeting, the Education Minister also instructed officials to plug all loopholes and strengthen monitoring systems to prevent any malpractice.

Sources said the minister emphasised that no deserving student should suffer due to irregularities or the actions of “exam mafias”.

In order to tighten the security, Pradhan has directed that coordinated meetings should be conducted between District Magistrates and Supritendent of Police across states.

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Officials discussed enhanced security measures, including tighter surveillance at examination centres, stricter transportation protocols for question papers. In order to tighten the security, Pradhan has directed that coordinated meetings should be conducted between District Magistrates and Supritendent of Police across states.

The government has also indicated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is continuing its probe into the alleged paper leak.

The Education Ministry reiterated its “zero tolerance” policy towards examination malpractices and assured students that the re-examination would be conducted in a fair and secure manner.

Earlier, the Centre announced that NEET-UG would shift to a computer-based format from next year as part of broader reforms aimed at improving transparency and reducing the scope for paper leaks.