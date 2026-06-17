/NEET Re-Exam 2026: Experts say avoid THESE common mistakes before big day

As lakhs of medical aspirants gear up for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the final days before the examination can often feel overwhelming.
The pressure to perform well, coupled with months or even years of preparation, can trigger anxiety, stress, and self-doubt among students.
A moderate level of stress can help students stay alert and focused. However, excessive anxiety may interfere with concentration, decision-making, and recall abilities during the examination.
Mental health experts advise students to prioritize sleep, avoid last-minute cramming, and focus on maintaining a balanced routine.
According to Dr. Dipesh Pimpale, Consultant Neurologist, KIMS Hospitals, Thane "When preparing for any kind of examination, especially NEET, students tend to get stressed and anxious. The right amount of stress helps one stay alert, but too much anxiety can affect the ability to concentrate and make decisions during the exam.
Prior to the test, students need to ensure that they get enough sleep because sleep greatly helps with memory formation.
Also, last-minute cramming is not very beneficial since it makes students more tired. Therefore, it is better to distribute revising time and take short rests from time to time. Practicing relaxation and breathing exercises can help control stress levels and keep the right mindset.
Moreover, keeping hydrated, healthy, and exercising contribute to good brain functioning. Thus, students are advised to think more about their preparation than about results. It is always easier to accomplish something being relaxed."
Education experts also recommend that students avoid introducing new concepts into their study schedule during the final days.
Instead, revising familiar topics can boost confidence and reinforce learning.
Principal Dr. Alka Kapur, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said, "With the NEET examination approaching, it is natural for students to experience a mix of anticipation, pressure, and anxiety.
While this examination may feel like a defining moment in your life, it is in reality an opportunity to exhibit the knowledge you have acquired and the efforts and time you have invested over the years.
Reviewing and mastering old concepts is much more beneficial than attempting to learn new material in the final days before your examination. Equally compelling is maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes adequate sleep and having nutritionally balanced foods.
It is essential to help keep your mind clear and alert through studying and all of the examination processes that you’re participating in.
Additionally, parents and teachers need to provide encouragement and support to their child. They have the crucial responsibility to create a positive and supportive environment instead of creating additional stress associated with performance. Simple techniques such as deep breathing, mindfulness, and positive self-talk can help the student maintain a sense of calm and confidence during the examination process.
Remember comparison is the thief of joy. Avoid comparing yourself with others who are preparing for the examination. Instead, trust the countless hours of dedication and perseverance you have invested throughout the year.
Success or failure on any examination is not solely based on your score; it is also reflected in resilience, discipline, and determination developed during the preparation process.
As you approach the NEET, it’s important to remain calm and confident and focussed on the present moment. Trust yourself, give your best effort, and remember the timeless saying
“Fortune favors the prepared mind.”
A calm mind is your best resource in achieving success."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.