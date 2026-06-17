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NEET Re-Exam 2026: Experts say avoid THESE common mistakes before big day

Mental health experts advise students to prioritize sleep, avoid last-minute cramming, and focus on maintaining a balanced routine.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 12:35 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:25 PM IST
NEET Re-Exam 2026: Experts say avoid THESE common mistakes before big day

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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