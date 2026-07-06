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NEET refund 2026 begins: Update bank details by July 7 deadline

NEET refund 2026: Students must note that the active bank account must be in the candidate's own name, a parent's name, or a joint account that includes the candidate's name.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 01:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
NEET refund 2026 begins: Update bank details by July 7 deadline

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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