/NEET refund 2026 begins: Update bank details by July 7 deadline

NEET refund 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started processing examination fee refunds for eligible NEET UG 2026 candidates, while giving applicants a final window to update or verify their bank account details before the process closes.
The facility to update refund details will close at 11:50 pm on July 7, 2026, on the official NEET UG website, neet.nta.nic.in.
This follows an earlier extension: NTA had previously reopened a correction window alongside the release of admit cards for the re-examination, but a number of candidates missed updating their details while focused on exam preparation, prompting the agency to offer one more opportunity.
NTA has confirmed that refunds have already begun for candidates who successfully confirmed their bank account information. Though only 8,29,510 candidates had updated or verified their details so far at the time of the notification, well short of the total eligible pool, which is why the agency is urging remaining candidates to act before the window shuts.
Visit the official portal: neet.nta.nic.in
Once submitted after two-factor authentication, the details are treated as final and cannot be changed, so candidates are advised to double-check every field before hitting submit.
Candidates who haven't yet submitted bank details for the refund
Those who entered incorrect account numbers or IFSC codes earlier
Anyone who registered or paid fees through a cyber café, common service centre, coaching centre, or someone else's account, since the refund is expected to be credited via the same payment mode used for the original fee bank account, card, UPI, or wallet meaning candidates who paid via a third party's account should coordinate with that person.
Students must note that the active bank account must be in the candidate's own name, a parent's name, or a joint account that includes the candidate's name.
Candidates should use only the official NEET website and avoid third-party links, and should never share OTPs or bank details on unofficial platforms
For technical issues, candidates can reach the NTA helpline or email support listed on the official notice
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