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NEET refund 2026: NTA extends bank account update window till July 14

NEET refund 2026: The window, which had earlier closed on July 7, has now been pushed to July 14, giving students one more opportunity to secure their refunds.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 11:51 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
NEET refund 2026: NTA extends bank account update window till July 14

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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