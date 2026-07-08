/NEET refund 2026: NTA extends bank account update window till July 14

NEET refund 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the deadline for NEET refund 2026 for the candidates. The deadline has been extended to confirm, correct, or update their bank account details for the examination fee refund.
The window, which had earlier closed on July 7, has now been pushed to July 14, giving students one more opportunity to secure their refunds.
The extension is linked to the cancellation of the original NEET (UG) 2026 examination, which was held on May 3, 2026, and later scrapped following allegations of a question paper leak.
More than 22 lakh candidates had appeared for that Re-NEET exam 2026. Following the cancellation, the NTA committed to refunding the fees paid by all registered candidates and subsequently conducted a Re-NEET examination on June 21, 2026, for close to 20 lakh candidates.
No fresh registration or additional fee was required for the re-exam, with candidature and payment details carried forward from the original cycle.
A correction window for bank details was first opened around the time admit cards for the re-exam were released.
However, since most candidates were focused on preparing for the exam itself, many either missed updating their information altogether or submitted incorrect account numbers and IFSC codes.
Some candidates who had initially opted for "No Refund" also sought to reverse that decision.
To accommodate these cases, the NTA has now granted a further extension.
Those candidates who are eligible can log in to the official NEET portal, neet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password, and complete OTP-based two-factor authentication to access the "Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation" section.
They can either confirm existing details or update the beneficiary name, account number, bank name, and IFSC code.
Uploading a scanned cancelled cheque or the first page of a bank passbook is optional but recommended for accuracy.
The NTA has clarified that once submitted, the details will be treated as final, with no further corrections permitted after the deadline.
Candidates have been asked to ensure that the bank account is active and registered in their own name, a parent's name, or held jointly with a parent.
The agency has also issued a security advisory, urging students to keep their login credentials, passwords, and OTPs private, and clarifying that NTA representatives will never contact candidates seeking such information.
Refunds for candidates whose details have already been verified are reportedly being processed in phases, though the NTA has not announced a fixed credit date.
Candidates facing technical issues have been advised to contact the official NTA helpdesk or email support rather than relying on unofficial sources for assistance.
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