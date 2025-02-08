NEET Registration 2025 Begins At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2025) at neet.nta.nic.in. The medical entrance exam is scheduled for May 4, 2025, and will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can submit their NEET 2025 application forms until 11:50 pm on March 7, which is also the last date for fee payment. After the application window closes, NTA will open a correction window from March 9 to 11, allowing candidates to make changes to their forms. Exam city intimation slips will be available by April 26, and the NEET 2025 admit cards will be released by May 1.

The NTA has returned the question paper pattern and exam duration to the pre-COVID format. Section B has been removed, and candidates will now answer 180 mandatory questions—45 each in Physics and Chemistry, and 90 in Biology—within 180 minutes. The optional questions and additional time introduced during COVID have been eliminated.

NEET Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'Information' tab and choose 'Examination Schedule' from the dropdown menu

The PDF file will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF

Keep it secure for exam reference

NEET Registration 2025: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1,700 for general category candidates, Rs 1,600 for General-EWS and OBC-NCL, and Rs 1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender candidates appearing at exam centres within India. For candidates taking the exam outside India, the fee is Rs 9,500.

The NEET UG 2025 results are tentatively scheduled to be announced on June 14. Candidates must apply for NEET UG 2025 exclusively through the online portal at neet.nta.nic.in. Applications submitted via any other mode will not be accepted. Applicants are required to upload a recent passport-sized photo, address proof, scanned signature, and other necessary documents.