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‘NEET scam linked to mafia’: Pinarayi Vijayan demands action, seeks Minister’s resignation

Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that a “mafia” is behind the NEET exam scam and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He also criticised the Centre and police action on protesting students, calling the issue a serious concern for the country’s education system.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 03:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
‘NEET scam linked to mafia’: Pinarayi Vijayan demands action, seeks Minister’s resignation
Image Credit: ANI

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