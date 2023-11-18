NEET SS 2023 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Declared At mcc.nic.in- Steps To Check Allotment Here

NEET SS 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) round 1 final allotment result. The NEET SS provisional allotment result 2023 was revised due to reduction in DM, MCh seats. Candidates who have successfully qualified for NEET SS 2023 and participated in the counselling process can check the revised seat allotment result 2023 on the official website, mcc.nic.in. The revised allotment list is now available for a total of 4,253 candidates.

NEET SS 2023 Round 1 Final Allotment Result: Steps To Check Allotment

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Super Speciality’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Locate and click on the link ‘Provisional Allotment Status Round 1’ under the Current Events section.

Step 4: Download the NEET SS provisional seat allotment result.

Step 5: Check the NEET SS Rank to know the allotment status.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Documents Required

Applicants who have successfully secured admission to the super specialty program are required to report to their assigned college no later than November 24. Upon reporting, they must ensure they have the specified documents with them.

- Provisional allotment letter issued by the MCC

- NEET SS admit card issued by NBE

- NBE NEET SS result or rank letter

- MBBS degree certificate or provisional certificate.

- MD, MS, DNB degree certificate in the concerned specialty.

- Permanent registration certificate of MBBS, MS, DNB issued by MCI or NBE, state medical council.

- Students who have completed post-graduation by September 30, 2023, are eligible to apply with provisional certificate.

- Class 10 and 12 certificate for date of birth proof.

NEET SS Round 2 Counselling: Allotment Details

Round 2 counselling registration for NEET SS is scheduled to commence on November 27, with the option to fill and lock choices beginning on November 28. The results for NEET SS round 2 allotment are expected to be announced on December 7.