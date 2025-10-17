NEET-SS 2025 Exam Dates Revised: Now Scheduled For December 27 And 28, NBEMS Confirms

NEET- SS 2025 Exam Dates: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the revised schedule for the NEET-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2025 exam. Originally planned for November 7 and 8, 2025, the examination will now take place on December 27 and 28, 2025.

According to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), the revised dates for the NEET-Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2025 examination have been approved by both the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

An official notification from NBEMS stated that the Information Bulletin for NEET-SS 2025 will be released shortly on the official NBEMS website, i.e. natboard.edu.in. Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the portal and regularly check for updates, notifications, and other important announcements related to the examination.

For any queries or clarifications, applicants can contact NBEMS through its Communication Web Portal available at https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main. The portal provides a dedicated platform for candidates to submit their questions and receive timely responses from the examination authorities.

NEET-SS is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to various DM, MCh, and DrNB Super Specialty courses offered by medical institutions across India. It serves as a gateway for postgraduate medical aspirants to pursue advanced super-specialty training in their chosen fields, and it plays a crucial role in maintaining the standard and quality of medical education and training in the country.

