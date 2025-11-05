NEET SS 2025 Registration: Window Opens Today At natboard.edu.in- Check Direct Link And Exam Schedule Here

NEET SS 2025 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially started the registration process for the National Eligibilty-cum-Entrance Test- Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 today, i.e. 5th November, 2025 from 3 PM. All the candidates are eligible and interested to apply can do it through the official website, i.e. natboard.edu.in

The exam is being conducted for candidates to take admission into courses i.e Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and other special courses. According to the Board, the last date to submit the application form is 25th November, 2025, till 11:55 PM. The exam will take place on 26th and 27th December, 2025 in two shifts across the various centres in India.

NEET SS 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘NEET SS 2025 Registration’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, complete the registration process with your contact information.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents and then pay the application fees.

Step 7: Re-check all the details and then submit the form.

Step 8: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET SS 2025 Registration: Complete Schedule

The online registration and submission of the NEET SS 2025 application form will be open from November 5, 2025 (3 PM) to November 25, 2025 (11:55 PM).

The edit window for submitted applications will be available from November 28 to November 30, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary corrections.

A final edit window for correcting images such as the photo, signature, and thumb impression will be open from December 12 to December 14, 2025.

The test city allotted to candidates will be announced on December 12, 2025.

The admit card for NEET SS 2025 will be released on December 22, 2025, and candidates can download it from the official website.

The NEET SS 2025 examination will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, in computer-based mode across various test centres.

The eligibility cut-off date for candidates holding an MD/MS/DNB qualification is January 31, 2026.

The result for NEET SS 2025 is expected to be declared on or before January 28, 2026.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.