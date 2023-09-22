trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665649
NEET SS ADMIT CARD 2023

NEET SS Admit Card 2023 To Be OUT Today On natboard.edu.in, Exam From September 29- Check Time And Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

NEET SS admit card 2023 will be released today, September 22, 2023, scroll down for the steps to download hall ticket. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 11:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NEET SS 2023: The NEET SS Admit Card for 2023 is set to be released today, September 22, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences. To obtain their admit card, candidates preparing for the NEET Superspeciality exam should visit the official website at natboard.edu.in and follow these steps:

NEET SS Admit Card 2023: Here's How To Download Hall Ticket

- Visit the official website natboard.edu.in.
- On the homepage, locate and click on the NEET SS admit card link.
- A new login page will open.
- Enter your registration number and date of birth.
- Access the admit card and proceed to download it.
- Make sure to print a copy for future reference.

NEET SS 2023: Exam Pattern

The NEET SS exam will be conducted online and will consist of a total of 100 questions. Part A of the question paper will account for approximately 40% of the total marks, while Part B will account for approximately 60% of the total marks. Under the marking scheme, candidates will receive four marks for each correct answer, and a deduction of 25% (1 mark) will be made for incorrect answers.

NEET SS 2023: Exam Date 

The NEET SS Exam for 2023 is scheduled to take place on September 29 and 30, 2023, at various examination centers across the country. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift running from 9 am to 11:30 am, and the second shift from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

