NEET SS Application Window 2024-25 Closes Today At natboard.edu.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

NEET SS Application Window 2024-25: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the online registration for NEET-SS 2024 today, February 24. Candidates can submit their applications until 11.55 PM on the official website natboard.edu.in. The exam is scheduled for March 29 and 30, and the results will be announced by April 30, 2025. The application correction window will be available from February 27 to March 3. Candidates will have a final chance to correct any issues with their photo, signature, or thumb impression from March 11 to 13.

The exam is conducted for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB Super Specialty courses in India. According to the NEET SS 2024 information bulletin, no state government, private medical college, or university will hold a separate entrance exam for DM/MCh admissions for the 2024-25 academic session.

NEET SS Registration 2025: Steps to register here

Go to the official NBEMS website i.e. natboard.edu.in.

Click on the "Examination" tab and select "NEET SS."

Click on the application link.

Enter the required details and submit the form.

Complete the payment for the examination fee.

Download or save the confirmation page for future reference.

The NEET SS exam is scheduled for March 29 and 30, 2025. It will be a group-based examination consisting of 150 questions, with a total duration of 2.5 hours (150 minutes). Candidates must pay an examination fee of Rs 3,500 while applying. Payment can be made using a credit card or debit card.

Candidates who hold a recognized postgraduate medical degree (MD/MS/DNB) or a provisional pass certificate or are expected to obtain the same by April 30, 2025, as per the eligible feeder qualifications for super specialty courses, can apply for NEET SS 2024.