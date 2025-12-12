Advertisement
NEET SS Exam 2025 City Slip Releasing Today: Check How To Download At natboard.edu.in
NEET SS 2025

NEET SS Exam 2025 City Slip Releasing Today: Check How To Download At natboard.edu.in

The NEET SS Exam 2025 city slip is being released today on the official NBEMS website. Candidates can download their exam city details and make corrections through the edit window.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
  • The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET SS Exam 2025 city intimation slip today.
  • Candidates appearing for the exam can access and download their advance city slip from the official NBEMS portals.
  • The NEET SS 2025 examination will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) format.
NEET SS 2025

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to release the NEET SS Exam 2025 city intimation slip on December 12, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can access and download their advance city slip from the official NBEMS portals nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

The NEET SS 2025 examination will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) format. The question paper will consist of three time-bound sections Section A, Section B, and Section C. Each section will include 50 questions, with 50 minutes allotted to complete each one.

In total, candidates will attempt 150 questions within an overall duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes (150 minutes). The exam will follow a negative marking system, with 25% marks deducted for every incorrect answer, while no penalty will be applied for unattempted questions.

How to Download NEET SS Exam 2025 City Slip

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the city intimation slip:

Visit the official NBEMS website: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link for NEET SS Exam 2025 city slip

A login page will appear; enter your registration details

Submit the information to view your exam city slip

Download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future use

NBEMS will also activate the edit window on December 12, 2025, allowing candidates to correct their details. The last date to make corrections is December 14, 2025. For additional updates and information, candidates are advised to visit the official NBEMS website.

