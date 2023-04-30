NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: NTA Releases NEET Exam City Slip On neet.nta.nic.in, Direct Link To Download Here
NEET UG 2023: NEET UG 2023 Advance Intimation Slips are now available on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for direct link to download NEET Exam City Slip.
NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG exam city slip on its official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now check and download the NEET UG 2023 Advance Intimation Slip from the official websites following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.
Here's how to download NEET UG 2023 Advance City Intimation Slip
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG- neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "NEET UG 2023 Advance Intimation Slip"
Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your credentials like application number, name and date of birth
NEET UG 2023 Advance Intimation Slip Direct Link
Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button and your NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip will appear on your screen
Step 5: Download the NEET Advance City Intimation Slip and take a printout for future reference
NEET UG 2023 Admit Card
The NTA will soon release the NEET UG 2023 Admit Card on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). The exam will be conducted in pen paper mode in 13 languages at various exam centres across the country.
NEET UG 2023 Dress Code
Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7 must follow the following dress code while appearing for the exam :
Light clothes with long sleeves are not permitted. However in case, candidates come in cultural/ customary dress at the Examination Centre, they should report at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm so that there is enough time for proper frisking without any inconvenience to the candidate while maintaining the sanctity of the examination. Slippers, sandals with low heels are permitted. Shoes are not permitted.
NEET UG 2023 Exam Syllabus, Pattern
Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the NEET UG 2023 exam can get information regarding the NEET paper pattern, exam syllabus, exam duration and other important details from the NEET UG 2023 information bulletin provided by the NTA on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also access the information brochure from the direct link given here.
NEET UG 2023 Live Updates
