NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: NTA To Release NEET Advance City Intimation Slip Soon On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Latest Updates

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG exam city slip on its official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA is expected to release the NEET Advance Inimation Slip this week, however, the official confirmation regarding the release date and time for the NEET exam city slip is awaited.

As per past trends, the NTA releases advance intimation slip 15-20 days before the scheduled date of examination. Since NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, NTA is likely to release the NEET city intimation slip by the end of this week.

Here's how to download NEET UG 2023 Advance City Intimation Slip

Once released, candidates will be able to download the NEET UG 2023 admit cards from the official websites - neet.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "NEET UG 2023 Advance Intimation Slip"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre you credentials like application number, name and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button and your NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the NEET Advance City Intimation Slip and take a printout for future reference

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card

According to the past trends, the NTA releases NEET admit cards a week before examination hence candidates can expect their NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards by April 30 on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.