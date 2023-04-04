NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards: NTA To Release Hall Tickets Soon On neet.nta.nic.in, Check Date, Time And More Here

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET UG Admit Cards 2023. But before the admit cards, the NTA will release the NEET UG advance city intimation slip to inform candidates about their city for the NEET examination centre.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card Date & Time

As per past trends, NTA is expected to release the NEET UG advance intimation slip 15-20 days before the exam which means candidates can expect the NEET UG exam city slip any time after April 15.

The NTA will release NEET UG Admit Cards 2023 a week before the examination, according to past trends, therefore candidates can expect the NEET UG 2023 Admit Cards anytime from April 30, 2023.

Candidates must note that the NTA is yet to release the official schedule for the release of NEET UG Admit Cards 2023 and advance city intimation slips.

Here's how to download the NEET UG 2023 Admit Card & Advance City Intimation Slip

Once released, candidates will be able to download the NEET UG 2023 admit cards from the official websites - neet.nta.nic.in following the simple steps given here

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "NEET UG 2023 Admit Card"or "NEET UG 2023 Advance Intimation Slip"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre you credentials like application number, name and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button and your NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the NEET UG Admit Card 2023 and take a printout for future reference

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date, Time

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET UG 2023 exam on May 7, 2023 across the country in pen-paper mode. Candidates are required to carry NEET UG Admit Card 2023 at the exam centre to appear for the entrance test. The exam will be conducted in one shift from 2pm to 5.30 pm (IST). Candidates must note that NTA will conclude the application process for NEET UG 2023 on April 6, 2023. NEET UG Information Bulletin