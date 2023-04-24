NEET UG 2023: NTA To Release Admit Card Soon At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NEET UG 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2023 Admit card, exam city slip is awaited by the candidates. The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the NTA NEET exam city slip 2023 this week and the admit card next week. According to reports the admit card for NEET UG will be released on 2nd May. Once released, candidates will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the NEET UG exam city slip and admit card.

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA-NEET UG 2023

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth and security pin in the admit card link

Step 4: The NEET admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the official admit card for further reference

NEET UG 2023: Details On The Admit Card

The admit card for the NEET UG 2023 exams will be available online only. When downloading the entrance hall tickets candidates must make sure that they cross-check all the important details given. The NEET admit card will include the following details

- Candidate name and roll number

- Category

- Registration details

- Exam centre name and address

- Language of Question Paper

- Exam reporting time

- Schedule of exams

- Candidate photograph and signature

- Subject details

- Instructions for students

NEET UG 2023: Exam Pattern

NEET UG 2023 question paper will have 200 multiple-choice objective-type questions. Candidates will be getting 3 hours 20 minutes to attempt the paper. The paper will be of total of 720 marks. 4 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

NEET UG 2023: Exam Date

NTA will be conducting NEET 2023 on May 7. The exam city slip is expected this week and the admit card would release four days prior to the exam. NEET exam will be conducted in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Candidates will be informed about the reporting time and other exam details via the NTA NEET admit card.