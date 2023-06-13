NEET UG 2023 Result Declared On neet.nta.nic.in, Prabanjan J And Bora Varun Chakravarthi Top NTA Exam, Check Full List Of Toppers List Here
NEET UG 2023 Result: This year a total of 2038596 candidates appeared for the NEET UG Exam and Prabanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi emerged as toppers both securing 720 marks and AIR 1 in NEET UG 2023.
NEET UG Result 2023 Declared: The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the NEET UG 2023 Result on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can now check and download their results from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.
Here's How To Download NEET UG Result 2023
Step 1: Visit NTA NEET official website neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “View NEET-UG 2023 -Result”
Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre your NEET UG roll number, date of birth and other required details
NEET UG 2023 Result Direct Link
Step 4: Click on Submit and your NEET UG Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download your NEET scorecard and take a printout for future reference
NEET UG 2023 Result Declared: NEET Topper's List
The NTA released the names of the candidates who secured the top 50 ranks in the NEET UG 2023 Result. Prabanjan J of Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi of Andhra Pradesh emerged as toppers of NEET UG 2023 as both the candidates scored 720 marks. Pranjal Aggarwal from Punjab emeged as the female topper with overall AIR (ALL India Rank) 4 securing 715 marks and became the only female candidate in the Top 10 List of NEET Result 2023.
|Name Of Candidate
|Marks Obtained
|Percentile
|All India Rank (AIR)
|State
|Prabanjan J
|720
|99.9999019
|1
|Tamil Nadu
|Bora Varun Chakravarthi
|720
|99.9999019
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|Kaustav Baur
|716
|99.9998528
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|Pranjal Aggarwal
|715
|99.999068
|4
|Punjab
|Dhruv Advani
|715
|99.999068
|5
|Karnataka
|Surya Siddharth N
|715
|99.999068
|6
|Tamil Nadu
|Shriniketh Ravi
|715
|99.999068
|7
|Maharashtra
|Swayam Shakti Tripathy
|715
|99.999068
|8
|Odisha
|Varun S
|715
|99.999068
|9
|Tamil Nadu
|Parth Khandelwal
|715
|99.999068
|10
|Rajasthan
This year a total of 2038596 candidates appeared for the NEET UG Exam and 1145976 qualified the exam. 786 foreign candidates appeared in the NEET 2023 of which 521 qualified the exam.
