NEET UG 2025 Admit Card To Be Out Soon At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release date of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Under graduation (NEET UG) admit cards. All the candidates who have applied for the NEET UG 2025 Examination will be able to download their admit cards from 1st May, 2025 from the official website, i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2025 examination will take place on 4th May, 2025 in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. NEET UG is the largest medical entrance exam in India and approximately 23 lakh students have registered for the exam. Before releasing the admit card, NTA will also release the exam city intimation slip so students can arrange their tickets and accommodation smoothly. The city intimation slip is expected to be released by 26th April, 2025.

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official NTA NEET website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “NEET UG 2025 Admit Card” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login

Step 4- Enter the required credentials like your application number and date of birth or anything that is mentioned and submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your admit card for NEET UG 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6- Download the admit card and print it out for the day of the examination.

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern

NEET UG is a three hour exam which consists of 180 compulsory questions from subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Biology, which had 90 questions from biology and 45 questions in each Physics and Chemistry. Additionally, All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.