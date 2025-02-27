NEET UG 2025: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has responded to an RTI query regarding the eligibility of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) students for NEET UG 2025. In its clarification, the Commission confirmed that students enrolled with NIOS are eligible to appear for the NEET UG exam.

"It has come to the notice that a confusion has been created stating that National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued NEET-UG Bulletin 2025, which is not as per NMC Regulations. In this regard, it is to clarified that the reply has been furnished to the applicant who seeks reply in regard to studying through National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)/ State Open Schools or Private candidate,” reads the official notification from NMC.

The commission addressed concerns about differences between the information bulletin and NMC regulations, clarifying that the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts NEET, follows NMC guidelines. It also confirmed that candidates from NIOS, state open schools, and private candidates are all eligible to appear for NEET UG 2025.

As per NMC, “As per GMER-23 regulations on studying through NIOS is allowed for appearing for NEET UG Examinations," reads the notice by NMC.”

NEET UG 2025 is set to take place on May 4, 2025. The registration process is currently open, and the last date to apply is March 7. Candidates will have 3 hours to complete the exam, which consists of 180 mandatory questions covering Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. The total marks for the exam are 720. This year, the exam pattern has been updated, and there will be no optional questions.