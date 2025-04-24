NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduation (NEET-UG) 2025. All the candidates who have registered for the NEET UG 2025 can download their slips from the official website, i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, NEET UG 2025 will take place on 4th May, 2025 in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The exam city intimation slip is released before the admit card so students will know their cities and can arrange their accommodation and travel tickets comfortably for the exam. The detailed address of the examination centre will be written on the admit card that will be released on 1st May, 2025 according to the official bulletin.

NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “Advance City Intimation for NEET (UG)- 2025 is LIVE” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4- Enter the required credentials of yours like application number, date of birth and other required details. Then submit it.

Step 5- After submission, your NEET UG city intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 6- Check your city and download the page for future use.

NEET UG is the largest medical entrance exam in India and approximately 23 lakh students have registered for the exam. It is a three hour exam which consists of 180 compulsory questions from subjects like Physics, Chemistry and Biology, which had 90 questions from biology and 45 questions in each Physics and Chemistry. Additionally, All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.