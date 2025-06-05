NEET UG 2025: Last Day To Challenge Answer Key Today At neet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Raise Objections Here

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key today, June 5. Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) and wish to raise objections must submit them by 11:50 PM tonight on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. After the objection window closes, a team of subject experts will thoroughly review all submitted challenges. If any objection is found valid, the provisional answer key will be updated.

The revised final answer key, reflecting all accepted changes, will be released and used to evaluate responses and prepare the NEET UG 2025 result.NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4, 2025, in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM across 5,453 exam centres in over 500 cities nationwide. The exam saw participation from more than 22.7 lakh registered candidates.

NEET UG 2025: Steps to raise objection here

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “Answer Key Challenge for NEET (UG) – 2025.”

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on the “Key Challenge” tab to view the questions along with NTA’s recorded answers.

Step 5: Select the question(s) you want to challenge and mark the answer you believe is correct.

Step 6: If needed, upload valid supporting documents or explanations in PDF format to back your objection.

Step 7: Pay the non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per challenged question using the available payment methods.

Step 8: After successful payment, download and save the confirmation slip for future use.

NEET UG 2025: Application fees

To challenge the provisional answer key, candidates need to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. The same fee applies to those contesting the recorded responses.

NEET UG 2025: Marking scheme

Candidates will be awarded 4 marks for each correct answer, while 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. No marks will be deducted for questions left unanswered.

To estimate your NEET score, use the following formula:

Estimated Score = (Correct Answers × 4) – (Incorrect Answers × 1)

NEET UG 2025 was held on May 4 for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses. The result is expected to be announced on June 14, 2025, and will be available online at neet.nta.nic.in.