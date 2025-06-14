NEET UG 2025 Result DECLARED At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) today, 14th June, 2025, Satudrday. All the candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2025 can now check their result through the official website, i.e. neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG was conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam took place at 5,453 centres across more than 500 cities in India, with over 22.7 lakh candidates registered.

NEET UG Result 2025: Steps to Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official NEET websites- neet.nta.nic.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login in.

Step 4: Enter your details like your Application Number, Date of Birth, and the Security Pin displayed and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your NEET UG 2025 result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

The qualifying marks for NEET UG 2025 depend on the cut-off, which is determined based on the percentile system. The exam carries a total of 720 marks. As per the marking scheme, candidates earn four marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.

Following the declaration of NEET UG 2025 results, the counselling process is expected to begin in July. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will oversee counselling for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), whereas the respective state authorities will conduct counselling for the remaining 85% state quota seats. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates.