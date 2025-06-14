Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2915933https://zeenews.india.com/education/neet-ug-2025-result-declared-at-neet-nta-nic-in-check-direct-link-other-details-here-2915933.html
NewsEducation
NEET UG RESULT 2025

NEET UG 2025 Result DECLARED At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

NTA has officially released the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) today at neet.nta.nic.in. Scroll down to read about more details here. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2025 Result DECLARED At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here NEET UG Result 2025

NEET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) today, 14th June, 2025, Satudrday. All the candidates who have appeared for the NEET UG 2025 can now check their result through the official website, i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET UG was conducted on May 4 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam took place at 5,453 centres across more than 500 cities in India, with over 22.7 lakh candidates registered.

NEET UG Result 2025; Direct Link To Download The Result

NEET UG Result 2025: Steps to Check Result

Step 1: Go to the official NEET websites- neet.nta.nic.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’ on the homepage, click on it. 

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login in.

Step 4: Enter your details like your Application Number, Date of Birth, and the Security Pin displayed and submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your NEET UG 2025 result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference. 

The qualifying marks for NEET UG 2025 depend on the cut-off, which is determined based on the percentile system. The exam carries a total of 720 marks. As per the marking scheme, candidates earn four marks for each correct answer, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response. 

Following the declaration of NEET UG 2025 results, the counselling process is expected to begin in July. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will oversee counselling for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), whereas the respective state authorities will conduct counselling for the remaining 85% state quota seats. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK