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  • /NEET UG 2026: AIR 46 Aryaman Solanki opens up on Re-NEET, says 'It was depressing at first, but worth it'

NEET UG 2026: AIR 46 Aryaman Solanki opens up on Re-NEET, says 'It was depressing at first, but worth it'

Aryaman Solanki from Jabalpur secured AIR 46 in NEET UG 2026 and said the re-exam helped him improve his rank despite initial disappointment. With focused preparation and strong family support, he achieved success and now aims to pursue a career in medicine.

Edited By:Samta Pahuja
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
NEET UG 2026: AIR 46 Aryaman Solanki opens up on Re-NEET, says 'It was depressing at first, but worth it'
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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