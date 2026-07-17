/NEET UG 2026: AIR 46 Aryaman Solanki opens up on Re-NEET, says 'It was depressing at first, but worth it'

The NEET UG 2026 results have brought success stories from across the country. One such inspiring story is that of Aryaman Solanki from Jabalpur, who secured All India Rank (AIR) 46. He shared how the re-examination, which initially felt disappointing, actually turned out to be helpful in improving his rank.
Talking to ANI, Aryaman said he was initially disappointed after the cancellation of the first examination, but later accepted it and focused on his preparation.
"When re-NEET was announced, it was a very depressing and sad atmosphere because the May 3 NEET had gone quite well. But then I thought that NEET is for all 22 lakh children, and maybe the true rank or potential had not come out. Re-NEET was the right decision, and because of that, my marks and rank improved significantly," he said.
"When I gave the first exam, after coming out of the exam, I had quite good marks. But as other children's marks were coming out, my rank wouldn't have been as high as it is this time. I mean, it would have been a slightly worse rank. So because of this, re-NEET proved to be quite beneficial for me," he added.
Aryaman told ANI that he prepared with full focus during the additional preparation period, concentrating mainly on solving questions and revising key concepts.
"During that time, I did not start any new topics. I focused on solving questions in Physics and Chemistry. In Biology, I only read NCERT. The coaching institute also provided papers, and I appeared for full syllabus tests every day," he added.
Aryaman shared that he is currently interested in urology, but he wants to keep his options open. He believes that his interests may change as he studies further in the medical field.
He also said that his father, who is a urologist, never pressured him to follow the same career path and always encouraged him to explore different options.
Aryaman said he felt low after the re-exam was announced, especially since he had taken a short break from studies. But seeing his parents’ support motivated him to get back on track.
His parents also expressed their happiness and said their main goal is for him to become a good doctor and a good human being. They praised his dedication and consistent hard work since childhood.
Aryaman's parents, Dr Phanindra Solanki and Dr Anupama Solanki, expressed happiness over their son's achievement and said their priority was to see him become a good human being and doctor.
His parents always encouraged him to stay positive and believe that everything happens for a reason, which helped him stay motivated during tough times.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced the NEET UG 2026 results. Aryan Gupta secured AIR 1, followed by Panshul Bansal at AIR 2 and Uplakshya Goyal at AIR 3.
Around 20 lakh students appeared for the exam, and over 11 lakh qualified. The exam was held on June 21 across India and abroad.
This year’s exam was closely watched due to the earlier paper leak controversy, which led to the cancellation of the first exam. The re-exam ensured fairness, and the results were announced on time to keep the admission process on schedule.
Aryaman Solanki’s journey shows how challenges can turn into opportunities with the right mindset. Despite initial disappointment, his hard work, focus, and family support helped him achieve a top rank. His story is an inspiration for students to stay positive and keep working towards their goals, no matter the situation. (Inputs by ANI)
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