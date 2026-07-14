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NEET UG 2026: Anticipation mounts as answer keys drop; High stakes leave aspirants balancing hope and anxiety

While clearing the minimum qualifying percentile is an important milestone, the reality of admission to these medical colleges lies far beyond the complex terminology of All India Rank.

Written ByKarunn Kandoi
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 10:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
NEET UG 2026: Anticipation mounts as answer keys drop; High stakes leave aspirants balancing hope and anxiety

About the Author

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi

Karunn Kandoi is Founder & CEO of Vidysea Education. A trailblazer in the EdTech sector, Karunn has over two decades of leadership experience across global education and technology sector. He can be reached at Karunn@vidysea.com.

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