NEET UG 2026 big update: NTA extends fee refund deadline to June 22, Check important details

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for the fee refund portal, giving applicants who haven't completed the process yet a chance to do so without the pressure of an imminent cutoff. This move allows more applicants to complete the process smoothly and avoid missing out on refunds.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims 2026 answer key released: Here’s how to download PDF and analyse your performance

Deadline extended till June 22

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The last date to submit bank details is now June 22, 2026, till 11:50 PM. The original deadline was May 27, so this is nearly a full month's extension. NTA made the announcement through an official update on X, specifically calling out candidates who haven't yet submitted their details and urging them to complete it before the new deadline.

The response so far has been substantial. Since the facility went live on May 23 through the NEET UG 2026 portal, over 13 lakh candidates have already updated their bank details. If you're not among them, now's the time.

How to Submit Your Bank Details

1. Visit the official NEET UG 2026 portal

2. Log in using your application number and password

3. Click on the fee refund link

4. Enter your bank account details carefully

5. Submit before June 22

Candidates also have the option to upload a cancelled cheque, a useful step to confirm that the account details being submitted are accurate.

Important instructions for candidates

Once you submit your bank details, no changes will be permitted. That's final. Fill everything in carefully, cross-check against your actual account information, and follow the guidelines provided on the portal. Incorrect details won't just delay your refund they could prevent it entirely.

Why is there a refund process at all?

The refund process exists because of what happened with NEET UG 2026. The exam was conducted on May 3, 2026, across 551 cities in India and 14 international locations, with over 22 lakh candidates appearing. Then came the allegations — irregularities, a paper leak, widespread protests from students and parents across the country.

On May 12, the exam was cancelled. A CBI probe was initiated. And with the exam scrapped, a refund process became necessary for the candidates who had paid their fees.

Also Read: UPSC Recruitment 2026 notification out: 194 vacancies available, check post-wise details, eligibility, and how to apply

What happens next

The re-examination is scheduled for June 21, 2026, with significantly stricter security measures in place. The hope is that the lessons from the May 3 debacle translate into a process that's genuinely more secure and fair.

Looking further ahead, officials have indicated that NEET UG may shift to a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from next year. The reasoning is clear a digital, centre-based format is considerably harder to compromise than a traditional pen-and-paper exam conducted simultaneously across hundreds of cities.

If you haven't submitted your bank details yet, don't wait on this. June 22 is the hard deadline, and once it passes, there's no further extension to count on. Get onto the portal, fill in your details carefully, and get it done.