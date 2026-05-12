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NewsEducationNEET UG 2026 cancelled, NTA to reconduct exams soon, What will be next date?
NEET 2026

NEET UG 2026 cancelled, NTA to reconduct exams soon, What will be next date?

The National Testing Agency has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam which was conducted on May 3, 2026. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 12:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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NEET UG 2026 cancelled, NTA to reconduct exams soon, What will be next date?

The National Testing Agency has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam, which was conducted on May 3, 2026.  The exam conducting body (NTA) has clarified that candidates will not have to submit a fresh application form for the next scheduled exam date if their examination has been postponed, rescheduled, or a re-test is being conducted.

Also Read: NEET Paper leak 2026

What the update means

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Students who have already completed registration do not need to:

fill out the form again,

upload documents again,

or pay the application fee again.

Their previously submitted application will remain valid for the revised or upcoming exam date.

(This is a developing story, more details will be updated)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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