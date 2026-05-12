NEET UG 2026 cancelled, NTA to reconduct exams soon, What will be next date?

The National Testing Agency has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 exam, which was conducted on May 3, 2026. The exam conducting body (NTA) has clarified that candidates will not have to submit a fresh application form for the next scheduled exam date if their examination has been postponed, rescheduled, or a re-test is being conducted.

Also Read: NEET Paper leak 2026

What the update means

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Students who have already completed registration do not need to:

fill out the form again,

upload documents again,

or pay the application fee again.

Their previously submitted application will remain valid for the revised or upcoming exam date.

(This is a developing story, more details will be updated)