NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip out at neet.nta.nic.in; Check direct link here

NEET UG 2026 city Intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the upcoming NEET UG re-examination can now check the city allotted to them for the test and make necessary travel arrangements in advance.

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