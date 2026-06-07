NEET UG 2026 city intimation slip out at neet.nta.nic.in; Check direct link here
NEET UG 2026 city Intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in
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NEET UG 2026 city Intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the upcoming NEET UG re-examination can now check the city allotted to them for the test and make necessary travel arrangements in advance.
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