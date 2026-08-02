/NEET UG 2026 counselling begins August 5: Check full schedule for AIQ seats released

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, has released the much-awaited NEET UG Counselling 2026 schedule.
The timeline brings clarity for lakhs of medical aspirants waiting to begin the admission process for MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc Nursing seats under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ), as well as seats in Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS institutions, and JIPMER (Puducherry and Karaikal).
Along with the schedule, MCC has also published a detailed Information Bulletin (Brochure) on its official website, mcc.nic.in, which candidates are advised to go through carefully before registering.
According to the official schedule:
Candidates who wish to participate in Round 1 must complete both registration and fee payment within the stipulated window; choice filling opens a day after registration begins and closes a day after the registration deadline.
Once Round 1 reporting concludes, MCC will move to prepare for the next phase.
The verification of the seat matrix and vacant seats for Round 2 counselling is scheduled for August 24, 2026.
The process is expected to continue with a Round 3 and an Online Stray Vacancy Round thereafter, depending on how many seats remain vacant after each round a pattern that has followed in previous counselling cycles as well.
The academic session for undergraduate medical courses is expected to commence around early-to-mid September 2026, in line with the compressed timeline this year.
MCC conducts counselling nationwide for the 15% AIQ seats, while the remaining 85% of seats are filled through state-level counselling authorities as per their own schedules.
Ahead of the 2026-27 counselling cycle, MCC had earlier announced a set of reforms aimed at making the process smoother for candidates. These changes are designed to:
These measures come after years of candidates raising concerns about long queues, repeated travel for verification, and delays in seat upgradation during previous counselling cycles.
Candidates can follow these broad steps once registration opens on August 5:
If allotted a seat, report to the respective medical/dental college within the reporting window with all original documents
Candidates should note that registration is required separately for each round of counselling, except for the Stray Vacancy Round.
Candidates are advised to keep the following ready in advance:
Any state domicile or other eligibility certificates as specified in the Information Bulletin
Given the number of steps and strict deadlines involved from registration and fee payment to choice locking candidates are strongly advised to read the official Information Bulletin thoroughly and complete each stage well ahead of the closing time to avoid last-minute technical glitches on the portal.
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