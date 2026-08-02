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NEET UG 2026 counselling begins August 5: Check full schedule for AIQ seats released

MCC conducts counselling nationwide for the 15% AIQ seats, while the remaining 85% of seats are filled through state-level counselling authorities as per their own schedules.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 counselling begins August 5: Check full schedule for AIQ seats released

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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NEET UG 2026 counselling begins August 5: Check full schedule for AIQ seats released
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