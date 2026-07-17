/NEET UG 2026 counselling explained: Check MCC process, state quota and key rules

After the NEET UG 2026 results are declared, the next important step for students is counselling. This is the stage where students get admission into medical colleges. For many candidates and parents, the process can feel confusing because it involves different authorities, multiple portals, and strict deadlines.
Here’s a simple guide to understanding how NEET UG counselling works:-
To participate in counselling, candidates must first qualify for NEET UG by scoring the minimum required percentile. Generally, it is the 50th percentile for General and EWS categories, and the 40th percentile for SC, ST, and OBC categories.
Candidates must be at least 17 years old by December 31 of the admission year and should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English. Indian citizens, NRIs, OCIs, and PIOs can also apply under relevant categories.
Many students think there is only one counselling process, but actually there are two:
All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling: Conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee or MCC. It handles 15% of seats in government colleges, plus every single seat at AIIMS, JIPMER, central universities, deemed universities, ESIC institutions, and AFMC.
State Quota Counselling: This one's run by each state on its own. It covers 85% of government college seats, along with private college admissions within that state.
Students who want both options must register separately on the MCC and state portals.
MCC counselling is usually conducted in four rounds:
All eligible candidates can apply. Fill in your choices, lock them, and wait for allotment. After seat allotment, they can accept, upgrade, or exit without penalty.
Candidates who missed Round 1 or chose free exit can participate. After this round, AIQ seats are not returned to states.
This round is for students who still don’t have a seat. If they withdraw after getting a seat, they may lose their security deposit.
Final round to fill remaining seats. No fresh registration is allowed. Candidates must join the allotted college or face penalties.
Choice filling can make or break your admission. Candidates can select as many colleges as they want, but they must arrange them in order of preference.
Seat allotment depends on rank, category, and the order of choices. Candidates must lock their choices before the deadline; otherwise, the system will automatically lock the last saved options.
After getting a seat, candidates must report to the college with the required documents, such as:
NEET UG admit card
NEET rank letter
Allotment letter
Class 10 and 12 marksheets
Valid ID proof
Passport-size photos
Category certificate, if it applies to you
If a candidate fails to report on time, the seat may be cancelled.
AIQ sticks to the central government's reservation framework:
27% for OBC-NCL
10% for EWS
Set-asides for SC, ST, and PwD candidates too
These seats aren't state-locked; anyone, from any state, can compete based on merit and the applicable reservation rules.
Many students lose seats due to small mistakes, such as:
Filling in the wrong details
Forgetting to lock choices
Skipping the early rounds
Missing reporting deadlines
Trying to tweak category details later on
Stick to official updates from the MCC website. Don't let rumours or half-truths guide a decision this important.
Clearing NEET UG is just the first step; counselling is where your final admission is decided. With careful planning, correct information, and timely action, students can secure their desired medical seat. Staying alert and following every step properly can make a big difference in this crucial phase.
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