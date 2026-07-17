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NEET UG 2026 counselling explained: Check MCC process, state quota and key rules

NEET UG 2026 counselling is the next crucial step after results, where students get admission through both All India Quota (MCC) and state-level processes.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 01:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 01:35 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 counselling explained: Check MCC process, state quota and key rules
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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