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NEET UG 2026 counselling: From upgrades to NRI quota, Here’s what MCC has changed

MCC has introduced major changes in NEET UG 2026 counselling, including online seat upgrades, resignation, and NRI document submission to make the process easier and more transparent.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 counselling: From upgrades to NRI quota, Here’s what MCC has changed
Image Credit: AI (Representative Image)

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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