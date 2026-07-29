/NEET UG 2026 counselling: From upgrades to NRI quota, Here’s what MCC has changed

The Medical Counselling Committee has made some real changes to how NEET UG 2026 counselling will work. The goal is simple enough make admissions easier, more transparent, less of a time sink for students. Less paperwork, smoother handling of choices. That's the idea, anyway.
MCC has introduced new guidelines for both undergraduate and postgraduate medical admissions starting this academic session. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has shared these updates with all state counselling authorities. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has also informed students that counselling will begin soon and highlighted the key changes.
One of the biggest changes is related to seat upgrades. Earlier, if you wanted a better seat in the next round, you still had to show up at your allotted college first even if you were just going to leave it behind anyway.
Choose "Upgrade" or "Willing to Upgrade," and there's no need to physically report to the college just to tick that box. Your current seat stays put while you go through further rounds, per MCC's rules.
Less travel, less hassle, less wasted time for students who are just waiting to see what better options show up.
Candidates who want out of their allotted seat can submit their resignation straight through the MCC counselling portal.
No trip to the college required. Just make sure to stick to the official deadlines and rules around resignation.
For NRI quota applicants heading to deemed universities, document uploads can now happen online, through the MCC portal.
It used to take a lot more back-and-forth, a lot more paperwork. Now it's faster, cleaner, more organized.
None of this rolls out smoothly without training, though and MCC's been running sessions for state authorities and medical institutions to make sure of it.
State officials went through training in May and June 2026. Medical colleges got their turn on July 27. More sessions are coming, aimed at getting everyone up to speed with the new system.
MCC's also pushing authorities to be clearer about what's actually available seats, fee structures, all of it laid out properly.
That kind of clarity should help candidates make sharper decisions during counselling. Worth remembering: MCC handles the 15% All India Quota seats, plus everything in deemed and central universities. States and Union Territories manage the rest.
No physical reporting needed for seat upgrades
Seat resignation can be done online
NRI quota documents can be uploaded online
Training sessions conducted for authorities and colleges
Better transparency in seat and fee details
These new MCC rules are aimed squarely at making NEET UG 2026 counselling less of a headache. Still, candidates should keep an eye on official notifications, have documents ready ahead of time, and follow each step carefully no shortcuts, even with the process getting easier.
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