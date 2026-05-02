NEET UG 2026: From dress code to banned items, know all exam day guidelines

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency is going to conduct the NEET 2026 exams tomorrow, May 3, 2026. These candidates who are going to appear for the exams need to know the exam day guidelines to avoid last-minute issues.

The NTA has released the NEET admit card 2026, along with the hall ticket. The exam body has also issued the exam day guidelines for the students. According to guidelines highlighted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), adhering to these rules is essential for smooth entry into examination centres.

Also check: CBSE class 12th result 2026

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NEET UG 2026: Exam Date and Timing

Exam Date: May 3, 2026

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Centre Entry Begins: Around 11:00 AM

Last Entry: 1:30 PM (strict)

Seating Time: By 1:55 PM

Candidates are strongly advised to reach the centre early to complete verification procedures.

Also Read: NEET admit card 2026 out

Neet dress code for Male 2026

Wear light-coloured, simple clothes

Half-sleeve shirts / T-shirts / polo T-shirts preferred

Simple trousers, pants, or jeans

Avoid clothes with big logos or heavy designs

Do not wear heavy clothing or accessories

NEET dress code for female 2026

Simple salwar suit, kurta, or T-shirt with lower garments

Light-coloured clothes with no heavy embroidery or design

Avoid dupattas with pins, brooches, or heavy accessories

Keep attire simple and comfortable

NEET footwear guidelines

Only simple sandals or slippers with low heels

Footwear should be easy to remove

Shoes and boots are not allowed

Items Not Allowed (Dress & Accessories)

Full-sleeve or heavy clothing

Clothes with embroidery or large buttons

Watches (even simple ones)

Shoes/boots

Accessories like belts, caps, goggles

Items that are strictly banned

Mobile phones

Bluetooth devices / earphones

Calculators / smart watches / digital watches

Notes, papers, books

Wallets, handbags

Geometry or pencil boxes

Metallic objects

Any electronic or unnecessary items

Also Read: Odisha Board result 2026

Items that are allowed in the exam hall

Printed Admit Card

Valid ID proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving Licence)

Transparent water bottle

Self-declaration form

Passport-size photograph

Postcard-size photograph

Diabetic candidates may carry limited food items (if permitted)

Important instructions for students

Biometric verification and frisking are mandatory

Strict adherence to dress code is required

Any unfair means will lead to disqualification

Follow instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully

Special provision for religious dress