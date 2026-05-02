NEET UG 2026: From dress code to banned items, know all exam day guidelines
NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency is going to conduct the NEET 2026 exams tomorrow, May 3, 2026. Here's a last-minute checklist for students.
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NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency is going to conduct the NEET 2026 exams tomorrow, May 3, 2026. These candidates who are going to appear for the exams need to know the exam day guidelines to avoid last-minute issues.
The NTA has released the NEET admit card 2026, along with the hall ticket. The exam body has also issued the exam day guidelines for the students. According to guidelines highlighted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), adhering to these rules is essential for smooth entry into examination centres.
Also check: CBSE class 12th result 2026
NEET UG 2026: Exam Date and Timing
Exam Date: May 3, 2026
Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Centre Entry Begins: Around 11:00 AM
Last Entry: 1:30 PM (strict)
Seating Time: By 1:55 PM
Candidates are strongly advised to reach the centre early to complete verification procedures.
Also Read: NEET admit card 2026 out
Neet dress code for Male 2026
- Wear light-coloured, simple clothes
- Half-sleeve shirts / T-shirts / polo T-shirts preferred
- Simple trousers, pants, or jeans
- Avoid clothes with big logos or heavy designs
- Do not wear heavy clothing or accessories
NEET dress code for female 2026
- Simple salwar suit, kurta, or T-shirt with lower garments
- Light-coloured clothes with no heavy embroidery or design
- Avoid dupattas with pins, brooches, or heavy accessories
- Keep attire simple and comfortable
NEET footwear guidelines
- Only simple sandals or slippers with low heels
- Footwear should be easy to remove
- Shoes and boots are not allowed
Items Not Allowed (Dress & Accessories)
- Full-sleeve or heavy clothing
- Clothes with embroidery or large buttons
- Watches (even simple ones)
- Shoes/boots
- Accessories like belts, caps, goggles
Items that are strictly banned
- Mobile phones
- Bluetooth devices / earphones
- Calculators / smart watches / digital watches
- Notes, papers, books
- Wallets, handbags
- Geometry or pencil boxes
- Metallic objects
- Any electronic or unnecessary items
Also Read: Odisha Board result 2026
Items that are allowed in the exam hall
- Printed Admit Card
- Valid ID proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving Licence)
- Transparent water bottle
- Self-declaration form
- Passport-size photograph
- Postcard-size photograph
- Diabetic candidates may carry limited food items (if permitted)
Important instructions for students
- Biometric verification and frisking are mandatory
- Strict adherence to dress code is required
- Any unfair means will lead to disqualification
- Follow instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully
Special provision for religious dress
- Candidates wearing religious attire such as hijab, turban, or burqa are allowed. However:
- They must report at least one hour early
- Details must be declared during application submission
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