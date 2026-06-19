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NEET-UG 2026: How to master the exam with '15 extra minutes' and beat negative marking

This year, the NTA offers an extended 195-minute duration, a strategic advantage if used wisely.

Written BySanket Patel
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 06:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
NEET-UG 2026: How to master the exam with '15 extra minutes' and beat negative marking
Image Credit: zee

About the Author

Sanket Patel

Sanket Patel

He holds Master of Pharmacy (M. Pharm) from the prestigious L.M. College of Pharmacy, Ahmedabad.

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