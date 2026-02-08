NEET UG 2026 Notification Out: Check how to apply, fee and other details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026. As per the schedule , the NEET (UG) 2026 exam will be held on May 3, 2026, in a single session from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exam duration will be 180 minutes, or three hours.

Candidates are advised to arrive at their allotted exam centres early to complete all pre-examination procedures on time.

Along with this, the NEET UG 2026 application has been started on the official website. Candidates applying for the NEET UG 2026 exam can visit the official website at neet.ac.in. The last date to apply for the exam is March 8 till 9 PM.

Eligible candidates can apply for NEET UG 2026 through the official website once the application window opens.

How to Apply for NEET UG 2026

Candidates interested in NEET UG 2026 need to follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official NEET website.

Click on the NEET UG 2026 registration link.

Complete the registration process by entering basic details.

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

The application fee for NEET UG 2026 varies by category. Candidates will be required to pay the fee online using debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI, ensuring it is completed by 8 March 2026 up to 11:50 pm.

To be eligible for NEET UG 2026, candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as compulsory subjects. Applicants must also meet the minimum age requirement as specified in the notification.

NEET UG 2026 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. The question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Students can find other detailed information on the exam pattern and marking scheme in the official information bulletin.