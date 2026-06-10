NEET UG 2026: NTA begins scribe registration; Admit card to be released on THIS date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started an important process for NEET UG 2026 candidates. Students who need a scribe for the exam can now submit their details online. At the same time, the admit card for the exam is also expected to be released soon.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 answer key out: Objection window open till tomorrow, check steps to challenge answers online

Scribe registration portal open

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NTA has opened the scribe registration facility for NEET UG 2026 re-exam. This is for candidates who are Persons with Disabilities (PwD) or Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). These candidates can take the help of a scribe during the exam.

The last date to submit scribe details is June 12, 2026, till 11:50 PM.

How to register

Go to the official NEET website

Log in using your application number and password

Find the "Register Scribe Details" option on your dashboard

Fill in the required information

Submit

Once it's done, the scribe details will show up in your application form and on your confirmation page. Worth checking that it's reflected correctly after submission.

City Intimation slip released

NTA has already released the exam city intimation slip. This slip tells the candidate's city where their exam centre is located. Don't leave that planning for the last minute.

Difference between city slip and admit card

The city slip only tells you where your exam city and centre are located. The admit card is a different document entirely; it carries your name, roll number, exact exam centre address, reporting time, and the instructions you'll need before walking in. You cannot enter the exam hall without it.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims result 2026 expected on THIS date? Check past trends, cut-offs, and toppers

Admit card and exam date

The NEET UG 2026 admit card is expected to be released by June 14, 2026. Students should download it as soon as it is available and keep a printed copy ready

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026, from 2 PM to 5:15 PM across the country.

If scribe registration applies to you, get it done before June 12 and don't assume there's a grace period. For everyone else, June 14 is the date to watch. Keep the official website close, sort your travel if you need to, and go into exam day with everything already in hand.