NEET UG 2026: NTA begins scribe registration; Admit card to be released on THIS date
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the scribe registration process for NEET UG 2026 candidates who require assistance. The admit card is expected to be released soon, with reports suggesting a possible release around mid-June.
- The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started an important process for NEET UG 2026 candidates.
- Students who need a scribe for the exam can now submit their details online.
- At the same time, the admit card for the exam is also expected to be released soon.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started an important process for NEET UG 2026 candidates. Students who need a scribe for the exam can now submit their details online. At the same time, the admit card for the exam is also expected to be released soon.
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Scribe registration portal open
NTA has opened the scribe registration facility for NEET UG 2026 re-exam. This is for candidates who are Persons with Disabilities (PwD) or Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). These candidates can take the help of a scribe during the exam.
The last date to submit scribe details is June 12, 2026, till 11:50 PM.
How to register
Go to the official NEET website
Log in using your application number and password
Find the "Register Scribe Details" option on your dashboard
Fill in the required information
Submit
Once it's done, the scribe details will show up in your application form and on your confirmation page. Worth checking that it's reflected correctly after submission.
City Intimation slip released
NTA has already released the exam city intimation slip. This slip tells the candidate's city where their exam centre is located. Don't leave that planning for the last minute.
Difference between city slip and admit card
The city slip only tells you where your exam city and centre are located. The admit card is a different document entirely; it carries your name, roll number, exact exam centre address, reporting time, and the instructions you'll need before walking in. You cannot enter the exam hall without it.
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Admit card and exam date
The NEET UG 2026 admit card is expected to be released by June 14, 2026. Students should download it as soon as it is available and keep a printed copy ready
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be held on June 21, 2026, from 2 PM to 5:15 PM across the country.
If scribe registration applies to you, get it done before June 12 and don't assume there's a grace period. For everyone else, June 14 is the date to watch. Keep the official website close, sort your travel if you need to, and go into exam day with everything already in hand.
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