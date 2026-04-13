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NewsEducationNEET UG 2026 Intimation Slip OUT: NTA issues exam city intimation slip at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Intimation Slip OUT: NTA issues exam city intimation slip at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Intimation Slip OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET City Intimation slip 2026  for candidates appearing in the upcoming examination. The slip is now available on the official website, nta.ac.in, and allows candidates to check the city where their exam centre will be located. This step comes ahead of the release of the official admit cards.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 11:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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NEET UG 2026 Intimation Slip OUT: NTA issues exam city intimation slip at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Intimation Slip OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 advance city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the national-level medical entrance exam. Candidates can now check their allotted exam city by logging in on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

Also check: CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE 

The city intimation slip provides advance information about the location of the examination centre, helping candidates plan their travel and accommodation in advance. It is an important pre-exam document issued ahead of the admit card release.

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As per the official schedule, the NEET UG 2026 examination will be conducted on May 3, 2026 (Sunday) in offline mode across various centres in India and abroad. 

Where can students download NEET City Intimation Slip 2026

  • nta.ac.in

How to Download the Slip

The National Testing Agency has released the city intimation slip for the NEET UG 2026. Follow these simple steps to download the advance city intimation slip:

  • Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency — nta.ac.in
  • Click on the link for “Advance City Intimation Slip” on the homepage
  • Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth
  • Fill in the security pin (if required)
  • Click on the Submit/Login button
  • Your city intimation slip will appear on the screen
  • Download the slip and take a printout for future reference

It is important for candidates to understand that the city intimation slip is different from the NEET UG admit card, only to help candidates make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the admit card release and examination schedule. They should also ensure that their login credentials are readily available to avoid any last-minute issues. In case of any discrepancy in the city intimation slip, candidates should immediately contact the NTA helpdesk for assistance.

The exam is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses (MBBS, BDS, and other allied programmes) in recognised institutions across the country. With the release of the city slip, candidates now have clarity on their exam city well in advance of the test day.

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