Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /NEET UG 2026: NTA may release final answer key likely soon; details here

NEET UG 2026: NTA may release final answer key likely soon; details here

NEET UG result 2026: As per the previous trends, the NEET final answer key 2026 is likely to be released one or two days before the result, or in some cases, it may be uploaded simultaneously with the declaration of the scorecard.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
NEET UG 2026: NTA may release final answer key likely soon; details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
NEET UG 2026: NTA may release final answer key likely soon; details here
neet result 20264 min ago
2
Auto news11 min ago
3
Punjab Government16 min ago
4
NEET PG 202623 min ago
5
Bundesliga28 min ago