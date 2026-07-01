/NEET UG 2026: NTA may release final answer key likely soon; details here

NEET UG result 2026: The National Testing Agency is expected to declare the NEET UG 2026 results in the first week of July, with the final answer key likely to be released shortly before the scorecards.
While the exam conducting body, NTA, has not officially announced the NEET UG result date, the scorecards are expected to be released in the first week of July, based on the examination timeline and previous trends.
Before announcing the NEET UG result 2026, the NTA is expected to publish the final answer key, which will form the basis for preparing candidates' scores.
Unlike the NEET provisional answer key 2026, the final version cannot be challenged and reflects the agency's decisions on the objections submitted by candidates.
The NEET provisional answer key 2026 was released after the examination, allowing candidates to raise objections within the stipulated period. The exam body closed the objection window for the candidates on June 28, 2026.
Now, the subject experts are currently reviewing these objections.
As per the previous trends, the NEET final answer key 2026 is likely to be released one or two days before the result, or in some cases, it may be uploaded simultaneously with the declaration of the scorecards.
Although NTA has not confirmed a NEET result 2026 date, sources indicate that the NEET UG 2026 result is likely to be announced in the first week of July after the evaluation process is completed.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.
Once released, candidates can access their scorecards by following these steps:
The scorecard will include the following information:
Following the declaration of the results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the counselling schedule for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats.
Respective state counselling authorities will conduct admissions for the remaining 85 per cent state quota seats.
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