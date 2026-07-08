Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Education
  • /NEET UG 2026 paper leak case: Custody extended till July 11; Check full details inside

NEET UG 2026 paper leak case: Custody extended till July 11; Check full details inside

The Rouse Avenue Court has extended the judicial custody of accused Prahlad Kulkarni and Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar till July 11 in the NEET-UG paper leak case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested multiple accused and alleged a wider network involved in leaking and selling the exam paper for large sums of money.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 paper leak case: Custody extended till July 11; Check full details inside
Image Credit: ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who is Connor Murphy? His cause of death in Thailand sets internet ablaze with rumours, viral claims explained
Connor Murphy10 min ago
2
Maharashtra rain alert29 min ago
3
NCERT1 hr ago
4
Loco pilot1 hr ago
5
neet refund 20261 hr ago