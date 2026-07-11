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  • /NEET UG 2026 paper leak case update: Court extends custody of Mangilal Biwal and 12 others till July 24

NEET UG 2026 paper leak case update: Court extends custody of Mangilal Biwal and 12 others till July 24

The court has extended the judicial custody of Mangilal Biwal and 12 other accused in the NEET UG paper leak case till July 24. The case continues to unfold as authorities proceed with the investigation into the alleged exam leak and related irregularities.

Published: Jul 11, 2026, 01:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 paper leak case update: Court extends custody of Mangilal Biwal and 12 others till July 24
Image Credit: ANI

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NEET UG 2026 paper leak case update: Court extends custody of Mangilal Biwal and 12 others till July 24
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