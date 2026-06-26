/NEET UG 2026 Re-exam answer key out: NTA opens objection window till June 28; Check details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, conducted on June 21. Candidates who appeared for the re-examination can now check their answers and raise objections if they find any mistakes.
The NTA has officially released the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam, which was conducted on June 21, 2026. Students can visit the official website and download the answer key to match their responses.
The objection window is open from June 25 to June 28, 2026, closing at 11:50 PM. If any student finds an incorrect answer, they can object within this time period.
Each objection carries a fee of Rs 200 per question. Non-refundable unless your challenge is reviewed and found to be correct, in which case the fee for that question comes back to you. Get your supporting documents ready before you start.
Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
Click on "Answer Key Challenge for NEET(UG) – 2026 Re-Examination"
Log in with your application number and password
Upload supporting documents, NCERT textbooks or standard reference books
Pay the fee and submit
Candidates should carefully check all answers before submitting objections. Once submitted, no changes can be made. Also, objections can be submitted only once, so it is important to verify everything properly before final submission.
The release of the provisional answer key gives students a chance to evaluate their performance and ensure fairness in the exam process. Candidates are advised to complete the objection process on time and follow all instructions carefully to avoid any mistakes.
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