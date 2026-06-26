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  • /NEET UG 2026 Re-exam answer key out: NTA opens objection window till June 28; Check details here

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam answer key out: NTA opens objection window till June 28; Check details here

The NTA has released the NEET UG 2026 re-exam provisional answer key, allowing candidates to check their responses. Students can raise objections by June 28 by paying Rs 200 per question through the official portal.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 10:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
NEET UG 2026 Re-exam answer key out: NTA opens objection window till June 28; Check details here
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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