/NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA to release OMR sheets separately; Check key details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified an important update for students who appeared in the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam. The agency has confirmed that OMR sheets will be released separately and not along with the provisional answer key.
NTA has stated that the OMR response sheets of candidates will not be available with the answer key. Instead, students will be able to check their individual OMR sheets later, once the scanning process is completed.
A lot of candidates were confused when the answer key dropped without their OMR sheets attached. NTA has explained that the scanning of OMR sheets is still in progress. Rather than hold up the entire evaluation process while scanning completes, the agency decided to release the answer key first and follow up with OMR sheets once they're ready.
Once the scanning process wraps up completely, candidates will get a separate window to download and verify their individual OMR sheets. NTA hasn't specified an exact date yet. Keep checking the official website for updates as they come.
While OMR scanning continues in the background, the provisional answer key challenge process is live. Candidates can review the answers and raise objections if anything looks incorrect. Opening this window early gives students enough time to go through the answers properly without waiting for OMR sheets to be processed first.
Running the answer key challenge and OMR scanning simultaneously means experts can review objections faster, without one process bottlenecking the other. It's designed to speed things up while keeping the evaluation transparent.
Once OMR sheets are released and all objections to the provisional answer key have been reviewed, NTA will finalise the answer key. The Re-NEET UG 2026 results will be announced after that.
This step by NTA aims to make the evaluation process faster and more transparent. Candidates are advised to keep checking official updates and complete the answer key challenge process on time.
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