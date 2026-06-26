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  • /NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA to release OMR sheets separately; Check key details here

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA to release OMR sheets separately; Check key details here

NTA has confirmed that Re-NEET UG 2026 OMR sheets will be released separately after the scanning process is completed. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key now, while OMR sheets will be available later for verification.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 02:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA to release OMR sheets separately; Check key details here
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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